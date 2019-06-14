PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI
Former Deputy National chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa is dead.
Gamawa died after a brief illness in Bauchi on Friday.
This was confirmed by the deceased’s Spokesman, Isah Garba Gadau to newsmen by telephone. “
He complained of a slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he was admitted.,” Gadau disclosed.
Senator Gamawa, a former state lawmaker, Speaker of the State Assembly and one time deputy governor of Bauchi State defected to the ruling APC prior to the 2019 general elections after his suspension by the opposition PDP.
Leave a Reply