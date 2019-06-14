PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

Former Deputy National chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa is dead.

Gamawa died after a brief illness in Bauchi on Friday.

This was confirmed by the deceased’s Spokesman, Isah Garba Gadau to newsmen by telephone. “

He complained of a slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) where he was admitted.,” Gadau disclosed.