Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday set up a panel headed by Prof Ayodele V. Atsenuwa, a Professor of Public Law, Faculty of Law, who is also the incumbent Dean of the Faculty to try two senior lecturers involved in the sex-for-admission scandal.

A statement signed and dated Wednesday, October 9 by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit), Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, said the panel would probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences as well as other related cases.

The university management on Monday and Tuesday suspended and barred Dr Igbenehu and Dr Oladipo over alleged sex-for-admission video recording by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report in their offices.

The BBC video which is still trending also captured some lecturers in Ghana university demanding sex from the undercover BBC reporter in exchange for admission.

UNILAG in a statement said: ”As previously announced in the university’s press release dated Monday, October 7, 2019, Dr. Samuel Oladipo who was featured in the full version of the BBC broadcast, has been suspended from work with immediate effect and barred from the university academic areas until the conclusion of the panel’s assignment.

”The university wishes to inform the public that the panel set up to investigate another allegation of sexual harassment involving a professor in the university in June 2018 still subsists and awaits further information that will aid in concluding the investigation.

”Students and members of staff who have relevant information are encouraged to come forward. Their protection is assured.”

The university management reassured students, staff, alumni, parents, and guardians that the scandal will be tackled with every sense of responsibility, and the seriousness it deserves, noting that the process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions will be meted out to anyone found culpable.

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNILAG branch condemned in its strongest term all forms of unethical practices including sexual harassment amongst the members.

ASUU UNILAG bulletin dated October 8 and signed by Dr. Dele Ashiru said: ”Our union demands that all allegations contained in the viral video be thoroughly investigated by the university administration and ensure that justice is done to all concerned.

”Our union wishes to appeal to its members to refrain from actions that are capable of putting the academia and indeed the Nigerian University System into disrepute.”

The union recalled that in 2018, the branch took the initiative to mount a campaign through leaflets and posters against sexual harassment and other unethical practices within the university.

It urged members and the public to take advantage of the union’s mechanism to report all cases of ethical and professional misdemeanour by any member for prompt and immediate action.