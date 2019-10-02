Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, in Sokoto State on Wednesday, held that the petition filed by Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging the declaration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the winner of the governorship election is valid and proper in law.

The tribunal in its ruling on the objections raised against the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Tambuwal urging it to dismiss the petition for lacking in merit.

The tribunal unanimously dismissed the objections and held that the petition was properly filed.

It held that against the argument of the respondents that the petition disclosed substantial cause of action and was properly signed by the petitioners.

In addition, the tribunal equally ruled that the petitioners duly pay the filing fees.

It further held that the non-joinder of the running mate to the petitioners is not enough to render the petition incompetent.

On the whole, the Justice Abbas Bawale led tribunal held that the application lacks merit and constituted waste of judicial time.

Aliyu had gone to the tribunal seeking to upturn the victory of Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Governorship election.

The main governorship election held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was conducted on March 23, and Mr Tambuwal won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Mr Aliyu approached the tribunal challenging the return of Mr. Tambuwal as the governor-elect, on the grounds that the election was marred with irregularities.