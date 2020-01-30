Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Soldiers from the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri on Thursday invaded the Press Centre of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and arrested Daily Trust reporter, Mr Tunji Omirin.

The soldiers – one in uniform carrying assault rifle (AK 47) and two others in plainclothes handcuffed Omirin and dragged in into a waiting Ford Focus light blue car.

“We are from 7 Div; we are taking him there,” they said, as they drove off from the Press Centre at about 4:40 pm.

His colleagues at the Daily Trust Regional office in Maiduguri twice in the day requested to see Omirin, claiming they wanted to do a change of name.

This is coming barely a year after the newspapers bureau chief and a reporter were arrested by soldiers.