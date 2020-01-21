Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Supreme Court has announced that it would deliver judgment by 2 pm on Tuesday in the appeal filed against the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Emmanuel Jime.

Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour who led seven justices of the court made the announcement shortly after counsel for the parties to appeal adopted their briefs of arguments for and against the appeal.

The appellant is contesting the return of Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the grounds of substantial noncompliance with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2010 as amended.

The petitioner alleged in his petition that Ortom was not dully elected by majority of lawful votes cast.

The APC governorship candidate also challenged the results declared in Buruku, Gboko, Guma, Gwer East, Gwer West, Konshisha, Kwande, Logo, Ukum, Ushongo and Vandeikya.

He therefore asked the tribunal to either declare him winner of the March 2019 governorship election in Benue or nullify Ortom’s election and order the conduct of a fresh election in the state.

Jime appealed to the apex court after his petition was unanimously dismissed at the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal for lacking in merit.