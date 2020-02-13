Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday sacked the Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running-mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo 24 hours to their inauguration on February 14.

Accordingly, the apex court in its unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko ordered that the certificate of return issued to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be withdrawn.

The court ordered INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Diri Duoye, who scored the highest number of votes and the constitutional required geographical spread.

Lyon was sacked for presenting a running mate with fake qualification.