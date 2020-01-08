Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Supreme Court has just affirmed the election of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as governor of Delta State.
It dismissed the appeal of Great Ogboru and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
Details later
|
Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Supreme Court has just affirmed the election of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as governor of Delta State.
It dismissed the appeal of Great Ogboru and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
Details later
|
Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Supreme Court has just affirmed the election of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as governor...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply