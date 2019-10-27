PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the only surviving wife of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead.

Granddaughter of the late prime minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, while confirming the death in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said the late prime minister’s wife died of cardiac arrest. She said however, she was not sure of her age yet.

Our correspondent learnt from her that the late Hajiya Jummai died in Lagos in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness.

She said before her death, the old woman was taken to India to seek medical care for her heart disease; she was later discharged some days ago hale and hearty.

Wanka added that Hajiya Tafawa Balewa died as a result of abrupt cardiac arrest.

She said the deceased had stopped over in Lagos to rest before returning to Bauchi to continue her rehabilitation and recuperation.

According to her, she passed away in the early hours of Sunday after she relapsed and went into a coma.

“Her corpse will be brought to Bauchi on Monday for burial. I cannot tell you her exact age at the moment but I will confirm that and get back to you,” she said.