Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least seven persons have been killed and several others injured as armed herdsmen invade Jekunho village in Jalingo the Taraba State capital on Friday evening.

A resident, Mr Jonathan Dogara, told our correspondent that the armed herdsmen numbering about 100, stormed the area at about 5:00pm and opened fire, killing no fewer than seven persons while several others were left injured; then, they proceeded to razed down the entire village.

Dogara said that the herdsmen who had been threatening to attack some Kona villages for some time now, had also threatened to burn down Janibanibu village tonight.

“These people have been threatening to destroy our villages and kill our people. Now they have succeeded. They came in this evening and opened fire killing everyone in sight. They were more than a hundred attackers on motorcycles; they were carrying heavy guns.

“Now our people have all run out of their homes to other villages. The invaders are threatening to even burn down Janibanibu this night. There was no security operative around while the mayhem went on.”

Meanwhile 13 persons were reported killed on Friday in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State in the ongoing communal clashes between Jukun and Tiv natives.

The caretaker chairman of Wukari LGA, Mr Daniel Adi, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a phone interview, said that some youths attacked Refin Kada and Kente villages killing six persons.

Adi said that some youths from the opposing side were able to able to repel the attacks, alleging that some of the invaders were identified as military personnel.

“It was a very serious attack here. They just came in and started killing people. We have been trying to bring all these crises to an end but they just came and started killing people in Rafin Kada and Kente simultaneously.

“While the conflict lasted seven of the attackers were reportedly killed and all of them were military personnel with their identity cards on them,” Adi said.

The Police Public Relations Officer Taraba State police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attacks to our correspondent but said that the command was yet to get the details of the casualty figures.

As at the time of filling this report, displaced persons were seen with their luggage taking over the streets of Jalingo in areas that are considered relatively safe for now.