Magnus Eze, Enugu

The State and National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting Enugu has upheld the electoral victory of former Deputy Senate President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu West Senatorial District, in the last election, Ike Ekweremadu.

The panel in its judgment in Enugu on Monday, said that the appellant and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Juliet Ibekaju-Nwagwu could not prove that there was substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election.