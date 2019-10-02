Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Kano on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed against the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abba Yusuf, had filed the petition seeking nullification of the re-election of Governor Ganduje as the governor Kano State.

The tribunal headed by Justice Halima Shamaki, in its judgment which lasted for more than three hours, held that Ganduje’s victory in the March 9 governorship pool was valid.

