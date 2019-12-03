Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

An angry mob has lynched the kidnappers of three female students of Bayelsa State College of Health Technology Otuogidi in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The three female final year students of Environmental Sciences who were identified by the police as Jennifer Solomon Ebefini, Lucky-Ere Germany and Deborah Doctor were kidnapped by armed men on their way to school on Monday and whisked to an unknown destination.

The situation had caused apprehension as other students lamenting the near absence of adequate security for students, demanding the whereabouts of the students from the school authority.

However, a search team of youths from Otuogidi were said to have liaised with youths of neighbouring villages alerting them of the kidnap of the three female students.

The search paid off as youths of Ogbia town were said to have discovered the hideout of the kidnappers and their victims.

The youths were able to rescue the three students and caught two of the kidnappers at their hideout.

According to an eye-witness account, the victims and the suspected kidnappers were being taken to the police Station before an angry mob attacked the suspected kidnappers.

“The mob attacked the suspected kidnappers and dragged them on the road. They were beaten and tyres were brought and they were burnt to death.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the rescue of the three victims said the details of the lynching the of suspected kidnappers was being expected from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.