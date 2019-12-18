Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has approved the immediate revocation of rural water and electrification projects worth over N79.6 billion awarded by the previous administration and warned contractors to refund state fund or face prosecution.

The contracts revoked are the 168 motorized boreholes rural water scheme phase one and two worth over N54billion awarded to China Zhonghao in 2013 and 2018 respectively for poor implementation.

Also revoked is the 2013 rural electrification contract worth over N25billion awarded to Alliance Trading Company Limited belonging to former Kebbi State governor, Senator Adamu Aliero in 2013.

Briefing journalists after the inaugural meeting of the state executive council held at the Government House Gusau, the state Commissioner for Works, Ibrahim Isa Mayana said Governor Matawalle approved the revocation of the contracts following the report of the local government contracts verification committee which found out that the contractors had abandoned the contracts after collecting huge amounts of the contract sum.

Mayana added the China Zhonghao was awarded 84 boreholes rural water scheme phase one worth over N27.595 billion in 2013 and was paid over N19.386 billion but abandoned the contract after reaching 75% completion.

“China Zhonghao was also awarded another 84 boreholes rural water scheme phase two worth over N27.694 billion in 2018 and was paid N14.477 billion but has abandoned the contract just at 13 % completion,” he said.

Mayana said the rural electrification project was also revoked based on non-completion of the project more than six years after award despite the payment of over 90% of the contract sum to the contractor.

“Alliance Trading was awarded N25.992 billion contract for rural electrification across the 14 local government areas in 2013 and was paid N22.599 billion, but the company abandoned the contract after reaching just 67% completion,” he said.

Also the new state commissioner of Information, Alhaji Suleiman Tinau Anka said the state government is committed to ensuring even development in all parts of the state and therefore civil servants need to re-dedicate themselves to duty.