By Tony Ogaga

Veteran filmmaker and TV personality, Chief Eddy Ugboma is dead. He died early this morning while being prepared for surgery in Lagos.

Confirming his death, a family members who spoke on ground of anonymity said: “It is very true, Daddy is dead! he died this morning.” The response to his plight was try poor.”

Prior to his death, the filmmaker had been sick for months and had gone cap-in-hand begging for funds for his treatment abroad in vain. He holds the record of the only African to have shot 13 films on celluloid. His filmography includes films like The Rise and Fall of Oyenusi, The Boy is Good and Mr Predient among others.