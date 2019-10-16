Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A mother and child were burnt to death in Onitsha fuel tanker disaster.

The fuel tanker leaden with substance premium motor spirit (pms) is currently on fire at Upper Iweka Onitsha, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the tanker lost control and fell inside the drainage channel at MCC bus stop near Toronto Hospital, Upper-Iweka, Onitsha.

The tanker head cut from the body and continued until it stopped at down fly over Onitsha.

No life was lost yet but the liquid that is still flowing on the drainage channel still raging burning many houses.

The fire caused serious tension and confusion as passengers, motorists and passersby ran for over their lives.