From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) faction led by the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, actualized their threat to sack the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led faction, when it stormed the national secretariat of the party and took over the party structure.

Our correspondent can report that the Niger Governor had on arrival at the Secretariat by few minutes to 12 pm in company of majorly all the aggrieved members of the Committee, packed at the position reserved for the National Chairman of the party.

The faction, numbering nine out of the 12 regular members of the CECPC had on taking over the party went into an emergency meeting, just as the State party chairmen that have arrived very earlier in the morning await, in confusion, for further development and directives.

Interestingly, despite dismissing the purported change in leadership, the Secretary Caretaker Committee was equally in attendance at the meeting currently going on at the secretariat with Governor Bello presiding.

Although the state chairmen were confused on the reason for their invitation, however, there are speculations that they might be used for hatchet job of either endorsing the sack or resisting the sack.