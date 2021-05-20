Tragedy struck the royal family in Kontagora in Niger state as Bandits, on Thursday afternoon, invaded a farm belonging to the Emir and killed his son, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, the Sardauna of Kontagora.

The bandits who invaded the farm located at Masuge village, along Kontagora-Rijau road in their large numbers, also killed the driver of the deceased and some of his staff.

According to a source close to the Emir’s palace in Kontagora, the deceased and his staff were working on the farm when the bandits who were moving from village to village attacking and dispossessing people of their property spotted them and immediately opened fire killing the Emir’s son, his driver and others instantly.

The Emir’s son was rushed to the Kontagora General hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Although only the Emir’s son, his driver and one other person were confirmed at the time of filing this report, our source disclosed that the death toll could be more than that.

It was further gathered that a number of cattle belonging to the deceased were taken away from the farm by the bandits.

According to our source, there is atmosphere of disquiet in the ancient town of Kontagora because of the incident even as people besieged the palace to sympathise and mourn.

The deceased, Saidu Namaska, is the heir apparent to the Emirship of Kontagora and had been holding Court for the Emir Alhaji Saidu Namaska since the traditional rulers became indisposed.

According to reports, the burial arrangement for the deceased Emir’s son will be announced in due course.

All efforts to get police confirmation of the story proved abortive as the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun did not pick calls made to his cell phone.