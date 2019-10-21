John Adams in Minna

Niger state youth on Monday in Minna blocked the ever busy Suleja-Minna highway to protest the deplorable condition of the 98kilometers road.

The youth numbering about 500, carrying placards with some unprintable inscriptions and chanting anti government slogans disallowed all vehicles from moving in and out of Minna.

As early as 6:00am the youth, under the umbrella of National youth council of Nigeria, Niger state chapter barricaded the chanchaga end of the roads leaving hundreds of travelers stranded.

Both Primary and Secondary Students that were going to school were cut up with the blockade as they were forced to make a U-turn.

The well coordinated protests also saw the blockade of Bida-Minna, and Minna-Tegina highways by another group of the youths.

The Minna-Suleja axis of the protests is being coordinated by one Mohammad Estu who vowed that they will not leave the roads until the Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola comes to address them.