The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44.
The two new cases, according to the NCDC, are in the FCT and in Bauchi State.
They are cases with travel histories to the UK and Germany.
2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi
The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.
As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/JbCVwSrxFd
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020
