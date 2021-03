Super Eagles of Nigeria beats Squirrels of Benin Republic 1-0 on Saturday for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Before the game commenced at Charles de Gaulle stadium inside Porto Novo, the Super Eagles had already qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Nigeria senior football national team picked the ticket after Sierra Leone national team played a goalless draw with Lesotho inside Maseru on Saturday afternoon.

Details soon….