From Juliana Taiwo Obalaonye, Abuja

The heads of the Nigerian Armed Forces, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff have resigned from the service of the military.

President Muhammadu Buhari said in a tweet that he accepts the resignation of the service chiefs

His words: “I have accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service. I thank them all for their overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to Nigeria, and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

The former service chief are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The President thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs for their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country.”

The new Service Chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

The president congratulated and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.