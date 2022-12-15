Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, is dead.

The Lagos politician was said to have died in Madrid, Spain. He was aged 63.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his children on Thursday. The statement said that he died in Madrid, Spain in the early hours of the day.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much-loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Demola Seriki, on December 15, 2022.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain,” the notice said.