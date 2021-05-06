By Merit Ibe

Kairo market at the Oshodi area of Lagos has gone up in flames, as a night fire which engulfed the market has destroyed goods and property worth million of naira.

Witnesses said the fire started at about 7 pm at the center of the market, and spread quickly to other shops, destroying property and goods, mostly belonging to traders selling clothes and shoes,.

Some of the traders at the scene of incident said they had no idea how the fire started.

As at the time of filing this report, gates to the Kairo market were locked, stopping touts from invading shops, and traders were seen carting away their goods in the fear that their shops might be affected.

Those whose shops were affected were seen wailing and lamenting their losses.

Bisi, whose sister’s shop was among those destroyed, said the cause of the inferno was unknown, adding that firefighters could not take the raging fire on time.

Ifeanyi, an eyewitness said that he and other traders lost everything to the fire