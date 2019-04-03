Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has sent its report on the petition against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration.

The council did not disclose the content of the report saying ‎”by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicize it before conveying it to Mr. President.‎”

Besides, the NJC refused to take a decision on the allegations of non-declaration of assets currently a subject of litigation before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on the grounds that it would amount to subjudice.

‎The emergency meeting of the NJC had reconvened to decide on the report of the five-man committee set up to investigate petitions against Justice Onnoghen and the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

‎A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye reads: “Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were leveled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicize it before conveying it to Mr. President.”