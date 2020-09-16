Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress has on Wednesday issued a 14 days ultimatum to the Federal Government to review the twin hikes in petrol and electricity tariff or risk facing full industrial action.

Following its meeting with the FG on Tuesday, the labour union held a Central Working Committee on Wednesday where it deliberated and came to the decision to issue a 14 day ultimatum which is to expire on the 28th of September.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while addressing journalists said: “We have convened because of the twin issues of hikes in fuel price and electricity tariff and the CWC has noted that the two increases, despite the fact that they are ill termed because of COVID-19 and the economic situation of the country, the CWC has also identified that it has reduced the purchasing power of Nigerians. Also it has brought about high cost of goods and services and it has eroded completely the gains of N30k minimum wage.

“The CWC also took report of the meeting that held between the Federal Government and Organized labour where NLC was represented by 14 of its leaders and therefore as resolved to issue a two weeks ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse or face full industrial action. In furtherance to this the CWC has resolved to also convene the meeting of the National Executive Council in line with our constitution on the 22nd of September to also give effect to this decision. The action will commence on Monday 28th of September if those issues are not addressed.”

The Organized Labour had met with the Federal Government on Tuesday over the 7-day ultimatum given by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday.