Uche Usim, Abuja

Barely three months after the death of Dr Maikanti Baru, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday announced the demise of another former Group Managing Director, Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha.

Dawha, according to a statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru died after a brief illness.

The release said NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Dawha who was the 16th Group Managing Director of the Corporation.

Kyari said that the NNPC family gravely mourned the death of the former GMD, who he noted, provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of the Corporation.

He described Dawha’s death as a great loss to not only NNPC but also Nigeria as a whole.

He was GMD of NNPC between August, 2014 to August, 2015.

A former NNPC GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru died on Friday, May 29, 2020 from an undisclosed illness at the age of 60.