Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello, on Monday pleaded guilty to flouting social distancing regulation.

The couple admitted guilt before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa in Ikeja.

The chief magistrate stood down the case after the arraignment of the couple.

She may give sentence when proceedings resume after some minutes.

The police in Lagos had on Sunday arrested Akindele for throwing a party which violated restriction order against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

“The attention of state Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry on an estate on Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“They were celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the state CID, Yaba, were promptly drafted to the location and Akindele was arrested,’’ the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, has said in a statement.

He said that efforts were being intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley) and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

The police spokesman advised those involved to report at the CID Yaba on Monday in their best interest or risk being declared wanted. (NAN)