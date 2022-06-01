Political stakeholders, including traditional rulers and youths have endorsed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, for the 2023 presidential election.

Lawan, who is running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was endorsed after a meeting by the leaders of the group on Wednesday

The leader of the group, Prince Isah Abraham, in a statement said Lawan is the most competent leader and candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“We have reached an agreement to seek consensus so that we can close rank and build unity for the Northern Nigeria , South-East and South-South Nigeria. We are happy that after due process and due consultation, involving traditional rulers, political stakeholders, doctors, students and youths have chosen and endorsed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as our consensus candidate.

“Nigeria needs a de-tribalised leader with national and international contacts, who would consolidate on the infrastructure gains of the current administration, but most importantly, better manage the country’s diversity, retool the economy and deal conclusively with insecurity.

“The next president of Nigeria asides being a de-tribalised politician, should be an accomplished and a humble leader from the North East geo-political zone that is yet to rule Nigeria since 1999.

“Using the aforementioned as a yardstick, Sen. Ahmed Lawan is the most accomplished among others to consolidate the gains achieved by President Muhammadu Buhari. We have decided to throw our full support to Lawan and that is the reason the delegates of the South East refused to see any other aspirant.

Lawan is an administrator who can never be frivolous with the resources of the nation . “

