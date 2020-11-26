The Lagos Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, on Thursday elected a new executive committee members to stir the ship of the union for another three years.

The election which had been postponed severally was concluded on Thursday afternoon with Mr Adeleye Ajayi of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) emerging chairman after defeating incumbent Chairman, Dr Qasim Akinreti with a wide margin.

Ajayi emerged Chairman with a total 370 votes against 68 votes for Dr Akinreti who had earlier frustrated moves to have the election without rancour.

Details soon…