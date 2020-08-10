Bimbola Oyesola

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called off its strike which began this morning.

This came at the intervention of the Lagos State Government.

Recall that the President of the union, Williams Akporeha on Friday has directed the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) arm of the union to embark on strike in Lagos State from Monday in protest against some challenges they encounter daily in the state in the course of their work.

In a communique jointly signed by the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote and the Deputy National President of NUPENG, Mr. Solomon O. Kilanko, stated that both parties agreed, at a meeting held earlier today at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, that the Government will meet with heads of all security agencies to prevent further disturbance of vehicles conveying petroleum products.

The two sides agreed that the issue of “area boys” will be addressed by the State. A dedicated phone number will be established within one week to enable petroleum product transporters gain prompt access to security agencies.

It equally assured the Tanker drivers that the allegation of extra-ordinary levies charged by a particular local government will be investigated promptly.

The communique read, “the State government will continue to relate with all road users in the planning and execution of road works in the State”.

NUPENG also made a commitment that all tankers will not exceed the loading capacity of trucks as provided in the regulations and in compliance with the directives of the Department of Petroleum Resources.

It stated further that the state will review the timing restriction on movement of petroleum tankers within the next one week.

Odusote said recommendations will be put forward to the government on ways to ease access of petroleum tankers to tank farms.

“Lagos State Government will immediately set up a standing committee to relate with the Union on an ongoing basis to address any issues as they arise,” the statement said.