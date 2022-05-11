A presidential aspirant in the All Progressive Congress (APC) , Emeka Nwajiuba, has resigned his appointment as the Minister of State for Education.

Nwajiuba, who is seeking to run for president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), resigned from office on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the minister’s resignation to Channels Television.

Details soon…