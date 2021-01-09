From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Few hours to the much talked bout election of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a strong contender to the position of the President General of the Igbo apex social cultural organisation, Dr. Joe Nwaogu has pulled out of the race.

Nwaogu who broke the news of his discontinue with the contest to our correspondent in Owerri noted that his decision to withdraw from it was made yesterday after a deep reflection of alleged abnormalities being introduced into the election.

He alleged that the electoral committee was not following the constitution of Ohanaeze.

“I have decided to disassociate myself from what was reoccurring , I will not contest in the firmament, the election process is flooded with non compliance with the tenet of the constitution of Ohanaeze, I will not contest that election in the present circumstance. ” Nwaogu said.