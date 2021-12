From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance(AA) Chief Uche Nwosu who is also a son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has been released by the police who arrested him during a church service at his country home, Eziama Obire in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State.

Sources close to Nwosu told Daily Sun that he was released yesterday before 12 am.

Details why he was arrested remain undisclosed.

Details later…