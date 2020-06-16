From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally formally announced resignation of his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is even as he debunked allegations that his credentials were fake.

Obaseki, who was disqualified from contesting the party’s governorship primary election slated for June 22, announced the decision to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

He said he would pursue his ambition for second term in office on another platform.

Obaseki had on Monday said he would only disclose his next line of action after meeting the President.

Obaseki has been having a running battle with his predecessor and the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Details later…