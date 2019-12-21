Holy ghost miracle testifier’s prophetic intl church will on Wednesday, December 25 to Monday, December 30, 2019, hold it’s annual revival at the church headquarters, No 28 shinaba street Agboroko b/stop along Igondo Lasu road Lagos Nigeria. The event which is titled “Breaking of covenant and curses” holds at 9am daily. The programme on Friday 27th December will be a vigil till done.

Prophetess Chidinma who will preside at the revival, therefore, called on all to acknowledge that the multiplicity of hardship, barrenness prevailing over the present generation, has defied all known technological solution and the wisdom of man thereby occasioning hopelessness among the people.

“The revival is going to be an uplifting spiritual solution to the economic and political uncertainty bedeviling our generation and mostly our country. And, I assure the people, especially victims that at the end of the revival, all pressures causing setback and hardship in their lives shall be no more.”

She said that God is interested in the situations, problems of his people and He is ready to save and to deliver as many that are willing to receive him no matter the years they had experienced their problems.

“If there is any area in your life that needs God’s intervention, we want to assure you that you shall have it. If they is a man to pray is a God to answer.”

The cleric, who called for repentance and renunciation of sins and iniquities, said that God is able to do what He did in the lives of the biblical characters only when they heeded to His calling.

She said that there is the need to accept Jesus as one’s Lord and saviour before divine intervention could be enjoyed

Come and feel the supernatural power of the master. Jesus is lord.