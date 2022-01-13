Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

All is now set in Ogun state to receive President Muhammad Buhari.

The Gateway City Gate, Sagamu Interchange, which is the reception venue for the presidential visit is currently booming with activities.

The state Cultural Troupe and a live band have been thrilling the audience.

Traditional rulers, former governors of Ogun state – military and civilians; federal lawmakers, senators and top government functionaries are on ground to receive the president.

The immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Seantors Lekan Mustapha and Tolu Odebiyi, are among dignitaries at the venue.

Senators Tokunbo Abiru, Adeola Olamilekan, Opeyemi Bamidele as well as the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnibe Mamora are equally on ground.

President Buhari is expected to inaugurate Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe expressway, the reconstructed Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta expressway, now named PMB Expressway, Kobape Housing Scheme, among other projects.

The president is also billed to meet stakeholders in the state later at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta.