From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex social cultural organisation of the Southeast has charged the governors of the zone to float the proposed Ebubeagu security outfit to ameliorate the insecurity challenges in the zone before the end of the year.

President General of the Igbo group, Professor George Obiozor disclosed this on Friday in his Christmas and new year message to Ndigbo in Owerri.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide calls upon the governors of the southeast to keep their promise by rolling out the security outfit, Ebubeagu before December,31 2021. This will go a long way to enhance security situation in the southeast”.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .