Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to comply with judgment of the Supreme Court in respect of OML112 Offshore and to stop the deductions of the sums of N502, 298,943.03 or any sum whatsoever forming the proprietary rights of Rivers State government.

In addition, Justice Taiwo Taiwo has ordered directing the Defendants to make a full refund of the 13% derivation illegally denied the Plaintiff from the crude oil and gas production within OML 112 offshore from September, 2018 till the determination of the suit; and thereafter.

He equally ordered the Attorney General of the Federation, the Accountant General of the Federation and the RMAFC to pay interest at the various commercial rates not being less than 15% per annum with monthly rests, on the illegally deducted and denied 13% derivation due to the Plaintiff from OML 112 offshore until satisfaction of the whole debt.

Justice Taiwo further restrained the Defendants, their agents, assigns, representatives, privies or howsoever called from disregarding the finality of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on 18th March, 2011 in Suit No: SC/27/2010, between: Attorney General of Rivers State and Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State & Anor as it relates to the proprietary rights of the Plaintiff in respect of OML 112 offshore.

The suit was instituted by the Attorney General of Rivers state to challenge the deduction of the sum of N502, 298,943.03 accruing from OML 112 from the Statutory Allocation of the state by the defendants.