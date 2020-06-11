Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governors of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredeolu, looks set to recontest the November 10 Ondo governorship election following the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms at the party Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking after buying the nomination forms sponsored by the State House of Assembly and the appointees of the governor, the delegation argued that the governor has done much to deserve second term reelection.

While arguing that apart from touching lives of the people of Ondo in his first tenure, they claimed that he has the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The delegation also revealed that even as the party’s stakeholders have decided on an indirect mode of primaries to nominate the party’s candidate, they are however aware of the fact that the national leadership of the party has the final authority onf the mode to adopt.