By Steve Agbota, Christopher Oji, Lagos

One passenger has been confirmed dead in a boat mishap that occurred at about 16:35 hrs on Monday in Lagos.

Engr Sarat Braimah, the Lagos Area Manager of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIMWA) disclosed this in a statement.

The statement disclosed that the ill-fated passenger boat named “TEMI 3 Global” carrying 17 passengers departed the CMS Ferry Terminal heading for Ikorodu Ferry Terminal when the incident happened 15 minutes into the journey.

’15 minutes into the journey near Adekunle Waterfront, the boat hit an underwater obstacle which broke the hull of the boat and this resulted in the capsizing of the boat,’ the statement read in part.

It also disclosed that 16 out of the 17 passengers were rescued alive following an immediate rescue effort by NIWA Search and Rescue Team alongside other agencies and some fishermen.

‘There was immediate mobilisation to the site of incident by National Inland Waterways Authority Search and Rescue Team, LASWA, Marine Police, fishermen and other boat operators, leading to the rescue of sixteen (16) persons alive while one person died on the way to the hospital,’ the statement added.

The Agency sent its condolences to the family of the deceased.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Zonal Coordinator, South West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, also confirmed the incident, saying sixteen passengers were rescued alive while one was found dead.

