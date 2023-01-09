One person have been reportedly killed as members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and Men of the Nigeria Police.

The crisis emanated this morning in Ojota area of Lagos.

The spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the death of the unidentified person. He said operatives of the Command had been deployed to the scene.

Commuters ran to safety in the heat of the pandemonium which broke out on Monday morning.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that some agitators came out to demand Yoruba Nation amongst others and the police came out to curtail them, leading to a clash.

Details soon…