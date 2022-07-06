From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja, Mohammed Barkindo, the 4th Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC Secretary-General is dead.

Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mela Kyari, via his verified Twitter handled @MKkyari tweeted at 4:32: “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Buhari, had in the short reception said: Barkindo’s six-year tenure were challenging brought about by challenges that were crippling the oil market and COVID-19 pandemic that sent crude prices spiralling down at an alarming rate.

He has described him as a worthy ambassador of the country.

The President had also said posterity will remember him kindly for making the nation and himself proud during his six years of meritorious service.

He had the. directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to mobilise the oil and gas industry to organise a befitting welcome reception in honour of Barkindo.

“You have indeed been a worthy ambassador of our country. We are proud of your achievements before and during your appointment at OPEC and the proud legacies you will leave behind.

“Your time in charge of the affairs of OPEC has been a very challenging one for the global oil industry. Oil producers were finding it difficult to come together to address challenges that were crippling the oil market.

“Not long after, the world was faced with the COVID-19 pandemic that sent crude prices spiralling down at an alarming rate. You showed incredible leadership to rally industry players and pushed through the turbulent times.

“There is no doubt about your efforts in putting together the Declaration of Cooperation which is the largest in the history of OPEC and the global oil industry and also the longest in duration in the history of the organization. This was a herculean task,” he said.

Buhari heaped more praises on Barkindo for providing experienced administrative management to OPEC, adding that his efforts have placed the organization in a stronger position to confront the challenges it will face in the coming years.