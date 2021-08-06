From Kenneth Udeh,Abuja

Following his achievements at the National Assembly, Chief Whip of the 9th Senate and Former Governor of Abia State,Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been conferred with the Youth “Leadership Award”.

This was announced at the 2021 edition of the “Youth Summit and Award ceremony”, organised by the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors” (NDYA) held at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja on Thursday.

The latest award to the Abia North Senator comes few months after he was bestowed with the prestigious “constituency development” award by the Senate Press Corps at the National Assembly also recall that Kalu was also accorded “Most Performing Senator” by Yoruba based publishers known as the “Southwest First Alert Magazine”.

The Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) is the umbrella body representing Nigerian Youths in diaspora with the aim of bridging the gap between Nigerian youths and their counterparts abroad.

Addressing the guests at the event,Amb.David Alozie, President of NYDA disclosed that Sen. Orji Kalu deserved the Award, stating that despite being a first time Senator , he has facilitated avalanche of infrastructural projects to his constituents and sponsored four direct human impact bills.

The NYDA President stressed that despite his legal challenges and unlawful six months incarceration, Senator Kalu still led the Abia NASS team with the most bills at the National Assembly.

David said that Sen. Kalu asides prioritising empowerment and the facilitation of infrastructural development to his constituents,the Chief Whip also sponsored four bills at the Red Chambers.

He specifically lauded kalu for his Bill seeking to establish of a specialised Bank to ensure food security in Nigeria and avail youths the opportunity to secure loan(s) through the bank using their certificates as collateral as well as encourage youths to engage in Agriculture.

Receiving the Award plaque Kalu’s Senior Legislative Aide, Dr. Obasi Oko who represented him at the ceremony appreciated the organisers for the honour, he also commended the initiative of the organisation urging to continue to showcase the Nigeria in the positive light in the global space.

He also assured of Senator Kalu’s commitment to impact more in the lives of his constituents and Nigerians at large through his infrastructural empowerments and formulation of additional bills and motions.

The event was graced by youth groups who converged from both outside and within different parts of the country, other personalities who graced the event include foreign envoys, lawmakers from the National Assembly which include, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe and other distinguished personalities.