From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently hosting members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), to Iftar at his official residence, Akinola Aguda House, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sources in the know confirmed the development, adding that he would use the occasion to consult with the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his rumored presidential ambition.

As at 6:45pm, not less than six governors, including the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, were already within the premises

Other APC governors seen being driven in before the 7pm scheduled time for the gathering included Hope Uzodinma of Imo; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun.

Oyetola, a source said was being represented by his deputy as he is

away in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the lesser Hajj (Umrah), fueling thoughts that the Osun State governor’s car might have conveyed the deputy governor, Benedict Alabi.

The meeting, which seemed exclusive to only the invited governors and some of their aides, did not admit journalists in the premises of the Vice President’s residence.

Efforts to get the roll call of the governors who had entered before 6:15pm were unsuccessful as neither the spokesman of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, nor any of the security personnel at the gates we’re willing to divulge such information.

