Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye,

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over a valedictory National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started by 11:05am with the arrival of the Vice President into the council chamber.

Most of the 36 governors are in attendance. A former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola was also attending the meeting.

The NEC in its tenure from 2015 to 2019, held 38 meetings and had 173 resolutions, 19 of them on agriculture, 14 solid minerals, 36 on investment, industrialisation and enabling money policies, eight on infrastructure and services, 16 on investing in people, 32 on revenue generation and fiscal stability, eight in survival of states and 40 on security.

Details later…