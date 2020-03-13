Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has lost one of his police outriders in the convoy in an accident, along Airport Road, Abuja.

The incident happened five days after Osinbajo celebrated his 63rd birthday and six weeks after he marked one year of his survival of helicopter crash last year with a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

The accident occurred at about 3pm on Friday, while Osinbajo was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport enroute to Lagos, for an official engagement at the weekend.

According to sources who witnessed the incident, said the police officer in an attempt to clear the way for the Vice President motorcade, got knocked down by a trailer.

The VP who was said to be devastated by the incident, had to cancel the journey.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the VP, Laolu Akande, did not respond to inquiry on the accident.

