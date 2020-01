Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with governors of the South West states in Aso Rock.

Also in attendance is the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The meeting is said to be on the security outfit, Operation Amotekun, launched by the South-West states to combat banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges in the zone.

Details later