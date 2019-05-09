Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has restored the victory of governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, after nullifying the judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had declared the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the September 2018 poll.

The appellate court in a split judgment of four-to-one, the five-man panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey, upheld the appeal filed by Governor challenging the verdict of the tribunal and affirmed him a winner of the election.

Details soon…