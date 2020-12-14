By Henry Uche

Over two million people are sighted at Alimosho Mini stadium very close to Abesan Senior High School, in Abesan housing estate in Lagos State who came to have fair share of Trade Fair of an online blockchain platform called One United Global Family- InksNations.

As gathered earlier, these people who look frustrated came en mass to purchase goods and other services through their pin cards. As at the time of filling in this report, some persons were yet to know their Fate on the whole process.

Investigation revealed that everyone at the scene has a debit card with which participants would buy products online from the “Exchangers”. We gathered also that these debit card were obtained for N1,000 while others got their for N2,000.

Report gathered revealed that the “Exchangers” are business men and women offer goods and services to InksNation subscribers/ patronizers through a value in Bitcoin. More so, some persons were sighted carrying bags of rice, live chickens and other foodstuffs who are alleged to be executives of the event while others left in disappointment.

Through a vox pop conducted, some persons have posited that the whole stuff is a scam while others maintained that it was not a scam but lack of proper management and coordination marred the whole process.

A participant who spoke ananimous said, “It’s not a scam, this online business have been on for some time now, the problem is lack of good administration and management, so we hope they will re- organize themselves and make it seamless”.

Another participant who gave his name as Charles said it’s a total fraud looking at how frustrating it was. He said, “We came here around 4:pm this is almost noon day, yet we have not seen any meaningful thing nor hear any reasonable message, I’m going back to my business.

Going by this episode, the mammoth of people who gathered at the mini stadium Alimosho shows the level of poverty in the land. According to a driver who conveyed people to the scene he said “The level of hunger in Nigeria is too much. People can even fight or kill another just to get food in Nigeria today. Thank God we didn’t hear of any stamped or death” he ululated.

Soldiers were sighted at the scene of the trade Fair making sure people don’t break into the storehouse but they were faced with stiff opposition from the crowd who pounced on the food items and cartered some.