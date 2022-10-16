The new Governor of Ekiti state Mr Abiodun Oyebanji has been sworn as the head of the government in that state.

Oyebanji was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 amidst applause from the crowd present.

He took over from Governor Kayode Fayemi, who doubled as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

During the oath-taking process, Oyebanji pledged to preserve, protect and defend as well as preserve the office as governor in the presence of mammoth Ekiti people.

